2 women, ages 79 and 84, robbed outside Houston grocery store; victim shares her story

HOUSTON — Two sisters, ages 79 and 84, were robbed in the parking lot of a southwest Houston grocery store and the guys who did it are still on the run.

Houston police say two young males attacked the victims as they walked toward the store in the 6100 block of W. Fuqua near the Sam Houston Tollway on the morning of June 24.

"We were just talking, like we always do. We should be paying more attention," Josefina Ibarra told us. "We didn't know. Nothing's happened to us before."

Josefina said the guys ran up behind them and grabbed their purses.

"It was so fast until I felt my purse flying away from me."

Her older sister was injured when one robber yanked her to the ground.

"She hit every part of her body, good thing she didn't break anything, but later she had pains everywhere. It took weeks for her pains to stabilize," Josifina told us.

What happened next made her blood boil.

"They were laughing at us!" Josefina said. "I remember I wanted to go slap them!"

A getaway driver was waiting in a white Chrysler 300.

A short time later, the suspects were spotted on surveillance cameras using the victim's credit cards at two different locations.

HPD Robbery investigators said they're believed to be in their mid-to-late teens.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video just released by the HPD Robbery Division.

"Targeting the elderly like that is despicable, and they need to be taught a lesson," HPD Robbery Division Detective Brent Connealy said.

Josefina had a stern message for the robbers.

"Just get a life, and don't do anything to old people!"

Both sisters were shaken up by the robbery and Josefina said they've stopped carrying purses.

"I'm afraid every time I see other ladies wearing purses, I think it can happen again," Josefina said. "Be careful, just watch your surroundings. We were not doing that and that's a big mistake."

If you recognize these guys, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

