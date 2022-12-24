Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas

Security footage shows two women stealing from the Ringer Pub. The owner is glad they went for the cheap stuff, but says stealing from the staff was a Grinch move.

SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night.

Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display.

Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the back door being open.

Then Ranallo and his business partner checked their security cameras.

Unfortunately, two women had managed to jump the back fence, enter the back door, and rob the pub just before 7 a.m.

Most of the stockings and the tip money were gone, as were several bottles of liquor. Ranallo said losing the tips hit the hardest.

"They took the staffs money that regulars and customers give to them. That's what pisses me off the most," Ranallo said. "It's a tradition around Christmas time for bartenders to hang stockings on the wall and for customers to, instead of tip on their credit card, throw a twenty dollar tip on their stocking. It's a nice Christmas bonus for them and that's all gone."

Surprisingly, even with the visible cameras in the bar, the thieves did not have have masks of any kind. Ranallo put pictures from the video out on Facebook right away. He's still waiting for someone to come forward and identify the suspects.

Ranallo told KENS 5 the bar lost around $600 in stolen or ruined liquor as well as an iPad and part of a grill. When you add in the replacement costs, and the costs to re-key the locks as a precaution, the theft will cost the bar around $1,000. That number does not include the tips attached to the stockings which Ranallo said may have been another thousand dollars in total.

He also said the theft could have been worse, but the women actually left the more expensive selections behind.

"I guess they weren't connoisseurs because they could have had some really expensive stuff," Ranallo said.

Fortunately, the thieves set off an alarm in another room shortly after breaking in and fled before taking anything else. Ranallo said he wants the women caught before decide to rob another location.