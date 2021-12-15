Woman found dead inside tunnel on the west side

Officers say a homeless man found the woman's body inside a tunnel used to carry water runoff.

Police responded to the scene near a tunnel under Culebra Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say a homeless man found the woman's body inside of a tunnel used to carry water runoff. Investigators believe the woman's body had been there for awhile since her body was found far back inside the tunnel.

Police believe she may have been experiencing homelessness and was around 30 to 40 years old.

Police were unable to provide a cause of death.