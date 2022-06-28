Argument leads to deadly shooting on west side

Police say the victim was shot in her shoulder and her cheek and died from her injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot dead following an argument on the west side early Tuesday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 200 block of Woley Avenue to a shooting.

Officials say a woman and a man were walking when a white Chrysler pulled up next to them. The victim knew someone in the car and the two exchanged words, officials say.

The victim yelled 'gun' and turned around, but she was shot in the shoulder and cheek, which ultimately killed her.

The man that was with her was not hit by gunfire and the suspects fled from the scene.