SAN ANTONIO — Following the passing Monday night of a beloved member of San Antonio’s cycling community, the woman police say is suspected of having hit him while drunk behind the wheel is set to face upgraded charges.

Initially, 67-year-old Linda Collier Mason was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and driving while intoxicated after allegedly colliding into Tito Bradshaw. Now that Bradshaw has passed, authorities say they plan to charge her with intoxication manslaughter.

Local cycling enthusiasts organized a memorial ride for Bradshaw Monday evening, riding over Hays Street Bridge to pay their respects. Family members were also there.

“Only thing I ask, Lord, is that there is a bike heaven up there to where my son is able to ride on more time,” Bradshaw’s father said.