ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman died Sunday after a suspect came into her home and shot her multiple times while she was in the presence of her three children.

Anderson police have arrested Dmicah Beard, 29, of Marion, for shooting Sharmice Boyd, 33, in her home on Sunday.

The Anderson Police Department said Beard confronted Boyd at her home in the 1500 block of Walton Street while he was trying to find a family member.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. inside the home. Police said Boyd's three children were also present during the shooting.

When police arrived at the home, officers found Boyd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the front door. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died from her injuries.

Anderson police began investigating the shooting and spoke to witnesses who told them a suspect, later identified as Dmicah Beard, had left on foot before police arrived. Beard was arrested shortly after in the 1800 block of Nichol Avenue. He has been charged with murder and two counts of criminal recklessness.