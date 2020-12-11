Woman struck by hit and run driver near Lackland Air Force Base

According to officials, the woman lives nearby. Investigators say they hope surveillance video will help them find the driver who was allegedly distracted and left.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman believed to be in her 40s or 50s was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries this morning after investigators said she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Westfield near West Military Drive on the city's west side, just a few blocks north of Lackland Air Force Base.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with what's being described by a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson as "mildly severe wounds."

Officials said it is unknown if the woman was dragged, but they said she lives in the area.