Woman still on the run after taking troopers on high-speed chase near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is still on the run after being the subject of a high-speed chase Monday evening. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to stop her south of downtown – but she kept going.

Around 9 p.m., the woman refused to stop on I-37 near Loop 410. Investigators said she kept driving more than 100 miles per hour – leading troopers up and down I-10.

She eventually exited Highway 90 near Cupples Road and made her way to an apartment complex where she jumped out of the car, officials said. Law enforcement authorities ran after her, but she got away.