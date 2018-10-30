Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a woman to death while she was walking the trail at Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway on Tuesday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call came around 5:15 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a woman that had been stabbed. SAPD also says that three people were involved in the stabbing.

Update: Police tell us 3 people were involved in this stabbing that they've now confirmed was fatal. One woman is dead.

According to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department's "Play it Safe San Antonio" trail safety program campaign, they remind people to observe posted rules and park hours, which are sunrise to sunset.

