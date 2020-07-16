Woman stabbed during fight with another woman in apartment parking lot

The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of Angela Walk.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the woman accused of stabbing another during a fight Thursday morning.

Police were called out to the 900 block of Angela Walk just before 3 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds, bleeding heavily.

SAFD crews arrived and rendered aid to the woman before taking her to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An official with SAPD said that the victim and another woman were physically fighting in the parking lot of the apartment complex when the woman that began to lose the fight pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing the other.