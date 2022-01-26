Woman critically injured at west-side apartment complex

Two juveniles were taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from multiple injuries on the west side, police said. The incident happened at an apartment complex around 5 a.m. in the 8000 block of West Military Drive.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two juveniles were taken into custody. Investigators haven't said exactly how the 38-year-old woman was injured.

"An unknown disturbance at the location resulted in the victim sustaining multiple critical injuries. At this time we have not verified how the disturbance occurred; however, two juveniles were taken into custody at the scene," a preliminary SAPD report said.

Police aren't saying what happened at the home or how the two juveniles are involved.

The investigation is ongoing.