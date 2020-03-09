Woman shot on east side while sitting in front yard with family

It is unknown if the shooting was targeted, San Antonio Police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after getting shot in the chest, according to a spokesman with SAPD.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Potomac on the city's east side around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found the young woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An official with SAPD said that an older beige Chevy Caprice drove by and opened fire on the family of three to five who were sitting outside in the front yard.

It is unknown if this shooting was targeted at this time, per SAPD.