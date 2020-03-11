Woman shot multiple times at east side gas station

According to SAPD, the victim who died may have known the man who shot her. They said the shooter fled the scene in a red Dodge Avenger.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in her 40's dead at a gas station on the city's east side.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to the Flying J Travel Center, located at 1815 North Foster Road near I-10 around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The found the woman had been shot multiple times and the suspect fled the scene.

A SAPD spokesperson told KENS 5 the shooter and the woman had been in a verbal altercation when the woman was shot at the entrance to the Flying J Travel Center. They believe the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police are looking into whether the two possibly knew each other.