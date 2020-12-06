Woman dies after being shot in the head, neighbor arrested and charged with murder

Police said they arrested 32-year-old John Pena in connection with the shooting and charged him with murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died from her injuries after she was shot late Thursday night at the Woodlawn Apartments on Up River Road near Leopard Street.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The Corpus Christi Police Department said a disturbance between two neighbors turned deadly when a 45-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified, was shot in the head by her neighbor.

On Friday morning, Corpus Christi police confirmed to 3News that the female victim died from her injuries.

