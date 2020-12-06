Woman shot during drive-by on city's west side

Officers with SAPD said that the gunshots came from a white Toyota pickup truck.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital Friday morning after getting shot in the arm.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 9600 block of Sand Harbor around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Per preliminary information provided at the scene by SAPD, a white Toyota pickup was seen driving by, shooting up the home; approximately 10 shots hit the home.

Four people were in the home at the time of the shooting, two adults, a teenager, and an infant. No other injuries were reported.