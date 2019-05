SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old woman who died following a shooting on the far west side Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to BCSO, Alicia Wills was shot during a domestic disturbance with her husband.

When deputies arrived to the 6000 block of Luckey Path, they found Wills with multiple gunshot wounds. She was unresponsive and without a pulse.

The woman's 71-year-old husband was detained at the scene.

A tentative murder charge is pending at this time.