Police looking for suspects after a woman was shot and killed at her apartment door

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot and killed at the front door of her apartment on the west side Tuesday night and police are still searching for the shooter.

Police said just before 10 p.m., the woman heard a knock at the door at the Hacienda Apartments on Pinn Road. While unlocking the door to see who it was, a shot was fired through the door, hitting the woman.

Police said they found the woman in her 50's with a critical gunshot wound in her torso. San Antonio fire crews tried to save the woman's life, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Police say two other people were in the apartment at the time and they are cooperating with officers.

No one else was hurt.