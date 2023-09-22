Woman shoots at group of people after finding her boyfriend shot, SAPD says

The man shot was sent to the hospital in critical condition and police are still searching for suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, a woman grabs a gun and fires at a group of people after finding her boyfriend shot on the northwest side overnight.

The incident occurred at the Colonnade Apartments on the 4300 block of Spectrum One at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was shot after an argument with a group of people and then tried walking away from the altercation. The man's girlfriend heard the shot, found him hurt and began shooting at the group from the balcony, according to SAPD.

Officials say the suspects began driving away from the parking lot after the woman started shooting at them.