Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend who threatened to kill her, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is dead after police say he tried to tie up his ex-girlfriend and kill her.
The San Antonio Police Department said they were called out to Shadow Cliff just before five on Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they found a man inside the home who had been shot. He has since been identified as Robert Wayne Lyssy, 67.
Police say the woman told them the man made his way inside and threatened to kill her, and that's when she shot him. Officers say the victim had a protective order against the suspect, and the shooting is believed to be justified.