Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend who threatened to kill her, police say

According to SAPD, Robert Wayne Lyssy, 67 was killed Tuesday evening after he allegedly entered the home and threatened the woman inside.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect is dead after police say he tried to tie up his ex-girlfriend and kill her.

The San Antonio Police Department said they were called out to Shadow Cliff just before five on Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they found a man inside the home who had been shot. He has since been identified as Robert Wayne Lyssy, 67.