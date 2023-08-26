SAPD: Woman shoots man overnight at local sports bar while trying to break up fight

The suspected shooter has been charged with aggravated assault.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun inside a south-side sports bar overnight, hitting a man in the foot.

Police received the call for shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Ojos Locos Cantina, off I-35 near Zarzamora. According to authorities, a fight broke out inside the bar when the unidentified woman pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the ground. Investigators say she was trying to break up the fight.

The bullet ended up hitting a man in the foot, police say; he was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault.

