CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to US Attorney, Ryan K. Patrick, a 30-year-old Huntsville, Alabama woman was sentenced to prison following her conviction for knowingly attempting to smuggle 20 pounds of pure meth.

Guadalupe Inostroza-Diaz pleaded guilty on September 26, 2019, in a federal court.

On Friday, January 17, Senior US District Judge Janis Graham Jack sentenced Diaz to 70 months in federal prison followed by a five-year supervised release.

During the court hearing, it was noted that Diaz played a minor role in the drug distribution scheme and had no prior criminal history.

In June of 2019, Diaz drove a white Nissan Altima into the inspection area of the Falfurrias Border checkpoint, agents say.

According to US Border Patrol, an x-ray conducted of the vehicle, reviewed bundles of meth concealed in the walls of an ice chest located in the car‘s trunk.

A test of the substance confirmed that the bundles were 100% pure meth, totaling 12 kilograms with a street value of $919,000.

Diaz remains in custody and is pending transfer to a US Bureau of Prisons facility.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: