A witness told police the woman was seen "spraying the crowd with rounds."

HOUSTON — A shooting is under investigation after a woman was seen firing a gun into a crowd in the Sharpstown area.

Police said around 10 p.m. Friday that a large crowd was seen possibly fighting near a restaurant close to the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Gulfton Street in southwest Houston.

At some point during the fight, a man witnessed a woman going to her vehicle to get a gun before she started shooting at the group.

"He described a female suspect returning to her vehicle, coming back and spraying the crowd with rounds," HPD Commander Donna Crawford said.

The witness suffered a minor injury during the shooting and police said a woman was also shot in the leg during the incident. Shell casings were found at the scene and police hope surveillance footage will help them track down the shooter.