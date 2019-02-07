HOUSTON — A woman is safe after police say her husband called 911 claiming she had been kidnapped at gunpoint overnight.

Houston police are calling this a bizarre case and are still trying to sort it out.

This all started around 3 a.m. Tuesday when the woman's husband claimed his wife had been kidnapped from their southwest Houston home. The caller said he knew the suspect who took her.

A few hours later, police say for some reason the male suspect brought the woman back.

Police then tracked the suspect down to a strip mall less than a half mile from the victim's home along Bellaire Boulevard and swarmed his white Acura.

KHOU 11 News has exclusive video of the man being taken into custody and put in the back of a patrol unit.

Right now, police are trying to determine what was the motive for the alleged kidnapping.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch #HTownRush for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM