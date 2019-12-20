SAN ANTONIO — Five suspects are still on the run in the South Park Mall shooting from Wednesday night that sent four victims to the hospital. Three of the suspects were shooters, police say, and all of them fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

Cassey Morado, a San Antonio woman, was at the shopping center buying a Christmas gift for her mother when she rushed to help the victims mere minutes after bullets started flying.

"Christmas is around the corner," she said. "They could have killed a child."

There were several shell casings on the ground just outside the side entrance near J.C. Penny. Scared shoppers ran for their lives, while others hid in stores.

"I started wiping off the blood," Morado said. "They gave me some gloves."

She helped stop the bleeding from one of the victims.

"I squeezed his ankle," she said. "I am like, 'This is going to hurt.' I held it as tight as I could."

All this, despite having no medical training. That didn't matter to Morado, who said she simply saw someone in need of help.

She was terrified the whole time.

"I am thinking, 'They shot them right now,'" she said. "'If they are going to come back around and see them alive, they are going to shoot again. And here I am in the middle of this.'"

Investigators said the victims – a 17-year-old boy, two men and a woman – were targeted. But police didn't say if they knew each other.

"Regardless of what happened, even if it was gang-related or what, it doesn't matter," Morado said. "Nobody should be doing stuff like that, especially at a mall."

