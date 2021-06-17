Woman rushed to hospital in serious condition after being shot, police said

The victim was sitting outside her apartment when at least two shooters opened fire on her, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being shot Thursday morning, police say.

At 5:15 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the La Providencia Apartments located at 2500 block of Castroville Road for a shooting.

When police arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police said at least two shooters pulled up in a silver pickup and opened fire on her while she was out on her balcony/stairs.

Her boyfriend and baby were inside and were not hit.