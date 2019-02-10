HOUSTON — A woman was robbed and assaulted by two young men while pumping gas at a north Houston gas station.

Police are looking for two suspects described as black males around 130 and 150 pounds. One is about 5-foot-7, the other 5-foot-9.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows both suspects approach the woman at a gas pump around 1 a.m. Sept. 23. The woman backed away as a man in a gray hoodie approached her.

Surveillance video later shows the man attacking the woman as she lay on the concrete. He hit her several times before he grabbed her keys and ran to her truck. Both men jumped in and fled the scene.

Her truck was found the next morning in the 1200 block of West Tidwell, about a half mile away. The gas station is located in the 3300 block of Pinemont.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted by calling 713-222-TIPS or online here.

