HOUSTON — Houston Police Department investigators are looking for a man they said raped a woman who was jogging at a southwest Houston park.
They said it happened in December at Blue Ridge Park, which is situated along the Greenway Bayou Sims Access near the intersection of W. Orem Drive and Hillcroft Avenue.
Police said the woman was jogging at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, when she passed a man who was sitting on a park bench. They said that man then chased the woman down, forced her to a nearby public area and assaulted her.
"The suspect grabbed her and threatened her life with a sharp instrument to comply with his demands," HPD Detective Kirsten Koryciak said.
HPD released a sketch of the attacker. They described him as being Hispanic, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. They said he had short black hair and was wearing a maroon shirt and cowboy boots. Police said he had a rosary tattoo on his lower right hand along with four letters, possibly including C and D.
HPD released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via its website here. You can also provide information through the Crime Stoppers app.