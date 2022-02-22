Houston police released a sketch of the man they said chased down and sexually assaulted a woman late last year at Blue Ridge Park.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department investigators are looking for a man they said raped a woman who was jogging at a southwest Houston park.

Police said the woman was jogging at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, when she passed a man who was sitting on a park bench. They said that man then chased the woman down, forced her to a nearby public area and assaulted her.

"The suspect grabbed her and threatened her life with a sharp instrument to comply with his demands," HPD Detective Kirsten Koryciak said.

HPD released a sketch of the attacker. They described him as being Hispanic, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. They said he had short black hair and was wearing a maroon shirt and cowboy boots. Police said he had a rosary tattoo on his lower right hand along with four letters, possibly including C and D.

