JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman on probation for assault is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a screwdriver.

Kennithia Denae Ballou, 35, was arrested Sunday, June 2 for assault with a deadly weapon. She is still in jail held on a $50,000 bond at 11:15 a.m. Monday, June 3.

She currently has a protective order issued on March 6 after she got 2 years of probation for a family violence case, according to Jefferson County Jail records.

The charges stem from an incident last week. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call from her boyfriend at 11:53 p.m. May 31, Capt. Crystal Holmes said. The two live in the 300 block of Bertrand near Old Sour Lake Highway in Jefferson County.

The boyfriend told the deputies he and Ballou had gotten into a physical fight when she hit him in the head with a screwdriver. Deputies did see a head injury, Holmes said.

Both the boyfriend and the girlfriend claimed the other person attacked them, Holmes said.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and Ballou was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She also wished to file assault charges on her boyfriend, Holmes said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.



