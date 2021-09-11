Woman, man found critically injured, stabbed on west side

The victim was taken to University Hospital after she was stabbed multiple times and left unconscious at the Polo Club Apartments on Marbach Road, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after police said her ex-boyfriend tried to kill her and himself. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on the far west side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was taken to University Hospital after she was stabbed multiple times and left unconscious at the Polo Club Apartments on Marbach Road.

Officers said when they arrived, they could hear noise coming from the apartment, but the door was locked. They kicked in the door and found the woman with multiple life-threatening stab wounds. They also found her ex-boyfriend in the same condition. Investigators said they believe the man was trying to kill the woman, then himself.