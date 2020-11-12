Woman leads BCSO on nearly 20-mile-long high-speed pursuit

The chase eventually came to an end when the woman's car became disabled by a flat tire.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver and her male passenger were taken into custody following a nearly 20-mile-long high-speed pursuit.

According to an official with BCSO, a deputy observed a car driving recklessly near 410 and San Pedro around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver took off at speeds exceeding 100 mph, and at one point reached speeds of nearly 120 mph.

The chase eventually came to an end when the woman's car became disabled by a flat tire.

At that point, deputies took the woman and her male passenger into custody without incident.

The woman is facing multiple felony charges; it is unknown whether the male passenger will be charged.