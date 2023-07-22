Pregnant woman shot, killed at party in a Sunnyside park, family says

Investigators discovered a total of five people were shot during an altercation at Margaret Jenkins Park.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed, while several others were hurt, when dozens of shots rang out at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood, according to Houston police. The woman's family told KHOU 11 she was pregnant.

The shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday at Margaret Jenkins Park which is on Rosenhaven Drive and Airport Boulevard near southeast Houston.

HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said gunshot detection technology heard approximately 36 shots fired at the park. According to Garcia, officers arrived within four minutes and discovered that several groups of people got into a gunfight at the park during an altercation.

"Some sort of altercation took place among those groups, and at some point during that altercation, several people produced firearms," Garcia said.

The family of the woman killed identified her as 21-year-old Autumn Lashay Vallian. They said she was caught in the crossfire while trying to leave the area.

"They took my baby over nonsense, trigger happy," her mother, Ebony Vallian said.

"She's the sweetest, no problem, the easiest person to get along with," her aunt, Enitra Johnson said. "You would never expect this from Autumn. It's a shocker because she's not that girl."

Three people, including two possible suspects, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth person was treated for their injuries at the scene.

Family said Autumn Vallian was five months pregnant with her first child, who also did not survive the shooting.

"Our first time seeing the baby will be when we bury her," they said. "We will never get the chance to see her as a mother."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

