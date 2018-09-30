SAN ANTONIO — A man says it was a gruesome moment when he discovered his neighbor shot dead and frantically called 9-1-1 at the Sonoma Canyon Apartments.

The suspect remains at large and another victim is now fighting for his life.

Rolando Guerrero’s early morning routine to keep the sun at bay took a dark turn revealing a bloody murder scene outside his window around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"I happen to look across, down at my neighbors and happened to see blood all over the floor and also on the door, so I was very alarmed and I immediately called the cops," Guerrero recalled.

A vivid trail of blood led from one apartment porch to the next. A panicked Guerrero ran downstairs where his fear turned into a grim reality.

"I actually looked over my balcony on the side and seen her laying right here," Guerrero said.

The traumatizing moment is one now ingrained into his memory.

"I cried about it a lot and I'm still trying to get my head through it," Guerrero said. “I remember seeing blood all on her neck. I keep thinking of her face and her feet, you know, at the bottom behind my yard.”

He later learned that his 9-1-1 call could save a life after police found a man shot in the head lying in a bed, covered by a sheet.

"I'm hoping that I gave him the few seconds of a chance to stay alive on this earth," Guerrero said.

The man was rushed to University Hospital and is on life support.

"They seemed like very nice people," Guerrero said.

Police have not identified the victims but both are believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. It’s a tragedy that spread fear in the neighborhood.

"I don't feel safe at all to tell you the truth," said Guerrero, who noted that he moved in nearly three months ago and didn’t know his neighbors well, but he didn't have to understand a young life was cut short and another is barely hanging on. "We are all here, brothers and sisters at the end of the day, and you know, I just see it as my sister, you know, so I had to do what I had to do, and hopefully I saved a life at the end of the say and made that phone call right on time."

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect.

