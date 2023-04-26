HCSO: Mother of 3 killed in drive-by shooting in Katy area

The victim's 19-year-old son said he found his mother dead sometime this morning and then called 911.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Katy area Tuesday night.

This happened at 11 p.m. on Winchester Ranch Trail near Morton Ranch Road.

Detectives said deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds inside of a home.

The call originally came in as a drive-by shooting after the victim's 19-year-old son found his mother dead in her bedroom, deputies said. The victim's 11-year-old twins were home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives said residents heard gunshots and a car speeding off the night before. They are now canvassing the area for surveillance to get a description of the vehicle.

Detectives said they think the mother heard something outside and got out of bed to check and may have been shot near a window, but that has not been confirmed.

Multiple shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom and multiple shell casings were found outside, deputies said.