HPD sergeant shares message after his 75-year-old mother killed in crash involving stolen vehicle

Gloria Collins was killed after two suspected car thieves crashed into her vehicle while she was stopped at a red light.

Example video title will go here for this video

The department said Sgt. Ricky Collins is thankful for the support and prayers following his mother's death. HPD identified her as Gloria Collins.

"The family asks for continued privacy as funeral arrangements for Ms. Collins are pending. Please keep the family in your prayers," the message said.

The crash happened on Sept. 7 after police spotted a stolen Charger on MLK Boulevard.

The suspected car thieves are accused of stealing the Charger the day before from a woman near Hobby Airport.

“This car behind me had hit me twice," Cathleen Hill, the Charger's owner said. "So, I’m getting out, like, trying to figure out what happened. These two young guys dressed in camo, a ski mask, they robbed me at gunpoint. They had two assault rifles.”

The next day, Hill tracked her car using a dealership device. When she found it, she called police to report that her car was on MLK Boulevard.

Officers spotted the stolen Charger and a chase started, but because of the driver's speed, the officers lost sight of the car and stopped chasing it, HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

Minutes after the chase stopped, the suspects crashed into three vehicles that were stopped at a red light on MLK and Van Fleet, Finner said. Gloria was killed in the crash and two other innocent bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused carjackers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The driver was identified as Trenton Bevel, 18. He was charged with murder. In the passenger seat was Kerrick Chancellor Bettie, 21, according to HPD. He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the stolen Charger.

UPDATE: Sergeant Ricky Collins wants to thank the community for the outpouring of support & prayers on the passing of his mom, Gloria Collins, 75.



The family asks for continued privacy as funeral arrangements for Ms. Collins are pending. Please keep the family in your prayers. https://t.co/xRKZFHbDZb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2023