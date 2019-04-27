POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at the Congregation Chabad in Poway Saturday morning.

The suspect in custody has been identified as John T. Earnest. He reportedly had posted anti-Jewish and anti-Trump messages on social media and created a manifesto. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department believes this to be the manifesto and are reviewing it.

Earnest is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and will face four charges: one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

According to police, Earnest walked into the Congregation Chabad in Poway and started shooting. Police said one person was killed and three people were injured. Three victims were taken to Palomar Hospital where they were listed in stable condition Saturday night. The woman who died has been identified 60-year-old Lori Kaye of San Diego. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. One victim was a 57-year-old Rabbi who was teaching when the shots went off. He was identified as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

The three injured victims had been treated and released by Sunday morning according to local hospitals.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was inside when the shooting started. The agent opened fire while the suspect fled outside. At that point, bullets missed the suspect, but hit the man's car door. The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody, after calling 911 to say he was involved in a shooting. When SDPD caught up with him the suspect got out of his car with his hands up and was arrested.

The suspect’s car had a bullet hole in the door and an assault-style rifle sitting on the front seat. Witnesses near the scene told News 8 the suspect was wearing what they described as a tactical vest containing additional ammunition. They went on to say the suspect showed little emotion and some even said he looked somber.

After the arrest, an explosive detection dog was sent to make sure the vehicle and the nearby scene was safe. Then, homicide investigators from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and agents with the FBI spoke with the suspect.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. as worshipers were celebrating the final day of Passover. About 100 people were inside the temple at the time, San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore said. A Family Assistance Center was set up at Poway High School, located at 15500 Espola Road, so people were able to find out information about love ones from the synagogue.

San Diego Sheriff's Department closed Eastbound Espola Road at Summerfield Lane and Westbound Espola Road at Avenida Florencia. The roads will be closed through Sunday, April 28.

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, issued a statement and Representative Juan Vargas also issued a statement on the Poway Synagogue shooting.

Gore said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego Police Department will conduct a joint investigation of the shooting. FBI San Diego Assistant Special Agent in Charge Omer Meisel said federal agents will work closely with local law enforcement on the investigation.

