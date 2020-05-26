Woman injured after man plows car into crowd outside Fort Worth bar, police say

Witnesses told police that the man was attempting to fight several people outside the bar and then got into his car, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they arrested a man who is accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a Fort Worth bar Tuesday morning, leaving one woman hospitalized.

Moises Salinas, 34, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, police said. He is being held at the Tarrant County Correction Center in lieu of a $45,000 bail.

Witnesses told police that Salinas was attempting to fight several people outside the Durty Crow bar at 2801 Crockett St., got in his vehicle and tried to run them over, police said.

At about 2:23 a.m., police patrolling the area heard what they believed to be a car crash and a loud commotion of people saying to call the police, authorities said.

Several witnesses at the scene pointed to a silver Toyota Camry that was attempting to leave the scene and officers saw a woman laying on the ground, police said.

Officers stopped the Camry and took the driver into custody.

The witnesses were able to get out of the way, except the woman who was hit by the Camry.

She has a broken jaw, but it's unclear the extent of any other injuries, police said. She was transported to a local hospital.