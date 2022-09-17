Woman injured after man starts shooting at party, police say

Police are trying to find out more information about the party and the shooter.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after a man started shooting at a party Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the TA Truck Stop at the intersection of IH-10 E and Foster Road around 3:49 a.m. for the reported shooting.

Police said they arrived on scene and found a woman with two gunshot wounds. They said the woman and her friend were at an after party somewhere off Rigsby Avenue when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The woman's friend tried rushing her to the hospital but ended up at the TA Truck Stop instead, police say.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Police said the women may not have been familiar with the area which is why they ended up at the truck stop.