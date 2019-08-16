SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from July 10.

A grand jury has indicted a woman in the death of a prominent San Antonio bicyclist and business owner.

Linda Collier Mason, 67, faces one charge of intoxicated manslaughter. The indictment announced Friday alleges that Mason operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated and also includes a deadly weapon allegation.

Mason's case is pending in the 290th district court.

Around 12:30 a.m. on April 1, 35-year-old Tito Bradshaw was hit by a white Toyota sedan in the 1900 block of East Houston Street. He died hours later.

Mason was evaluated at the scene and arrested. She was booked for Intoxication Assault and Driving While Intoxicated and held on a $77,000 combined bond.

In a post following Bradshaw's death, his business associate and close friend, Clayton Baines, wrote on Facebook that he "will not rest until Tito Bradshaw sees justice."

"I will see to it that justice is served and my brother didn’t die in vain," he continued.

In the months since his death, Bradshaw's legacy as an activist for the city's bicycling community has been honored through vigils and honor rides. Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio were inspired to make their campus more bike-friendly.

In July, nearly 100 volunteers began construction on a bike path at the university near the recently created Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair shop, named in his honor.

