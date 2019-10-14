HOUSTON — A woman who tried to convince Harris County deputies that she was one of their own at a Home Depot has been arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer.

Charla Pleasant, 35, was working at the Home Depot on Oct. 11 in the 20100 block of North Freeway, monitoring the entrance and exit, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

"Pleasant tried to convince deputies that she is a colleague, but she isn't," the HCSO Tweeted.

An HCSO captain Tweeted a picture of the clothing Pleasant was wearing when she was arrested:

Pleasant was charged with false identification as a peace officer.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM