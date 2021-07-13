Woman hit by car while pulled over with car trouble

According to SAPD, when she got out of the car a dark-colored vehicle ran her over. Officers said that driver took off without stopping to offer help.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman who pulled over to deal with car trouble and was hit by another driver late Monday night, police said. The woman's car broke down on North W.W. White Road and Dividend Road, near Loop 410 on the east side, around 10:30 p.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, when she got out of the car a dark-colored vehicle ran her over. Officers said that driver took off without stopping to help. The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and she is expected to recover.