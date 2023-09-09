Man wanted for shooting woman, her dog to death in Spring, HCSO says

An investigation is underway into the apparent deadly shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A man is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman and her dog after she was found near an apartment complex in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said investigators are looking for Dimitri Humphrey, who he said drove away from the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler with the Texas license plate TFN-4278.

Editor's note: Officials originally identified the man as Dmitri Humphrey. They later corrected the spelling to Dimitri Humphrey.

HCSO said deputies were dispatched at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex on E. Mossy Oaks, which is near the North Freeway and the Grand Parkway. The sheriff's office said she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the elevator lobby of an apartment complex's parking garage.

HCSO has since identified the victim as 28-year-old Shantavia Reddick.

The sheriff called it a "tragic situation stemming from domestic violence." HCSO said Reddick was trying to help a friend leave an alleged abusive relationship when Humphrey shot her and her dog.

If you have any information on Humphrey's whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Gonzalez said Humphrey is wanted on unrelated felony warrants and murder charges. He said charges are in the process of being filed in this incident.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post as we get more information.