SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are now investigating the body found Sunday in a car along Highway 90 as a homicide.

Police had said a Good Samaritan noticed the Dodge on the right shoulder of the highway near the intersection with I-35. Originally referred to as a "suspicious death" by SAPD, the Medical Examiner on Monday said the victim died from gunshot wounds to the head.

She was identified as 37-year-old Annette Nicole Juarez of San Antonio.