Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband, who is in his early 20s, is their top suspect and has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office got word of the homicide just on Wednesday from the husband’s side of the family, who found his wife’s body in the couple’s home.

The sheriff said the wife’s head appeared to have been cut off and her body was left inside the house headless.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the wife killed here. Deputies will continue to process the scene

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).