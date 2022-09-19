Woman found dead in drainage ditch, Live Oak police say

LIVE OAK, Texas — Police in Live Oak say a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch on Monday afternoon.
They received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a woman in a ditch on Judson Road, near Methodist Hospital Northeast. When officers arrived, they found that the woman was deceased. They said she had no identifying information on her, and that she was approximately 40 years old with several tattoos. Detectives processed the scene.
"The deceased has been transported to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death and identity," police said. "The investigation is active and ongoing at this time."