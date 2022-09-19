x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman found dead in drainage ditch, Live Oak police say

Police said the woman had no ID, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner's office is working on identifying her and determining a cause of death.

More Videos

LIVE OAK, Texas — Police in Live Oak say a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch on Monday afternoon.

They received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a woman in a ditch on Judson Road, near Methodist Hospital Northeast. When officers arrived, they found that the woman was deceased. They said she had no identifying information on her, and that she was approximately 40 years old with several tattoos. Detectives processed the scene.

"The deceased has been transported to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death and identity," police said. "The investigation is active and ongoing at this time."

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out