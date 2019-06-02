SAN ANTONIO — A woman who was forced inside her own home and watched as two gunmen unloaded their weapons on people inside shared details of that night with KENS 5.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April Rivera said she was outside her mobile home on Surveyor Drive when two gunmen approached her and forced her to get inside her residence.

"They pointed the gun at my mom's face and said, 'where's the money at?'" recalled Rivera in tears. "As soon as they opened my brother's door, they just started shooting. They hit my brother."

She said her young children were home at the time, as well as another child. They were uninjured.

“One of his friends was holding her baby but the baby didn't get shot,” Rivera said.

The victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Rivera said her brother went into a second round of surgery Wednesday.

“They’re probably going to have to do a third one. We had to give consent in case he didn’t make it,” Rivera said.

She said the two men had their faces covered. She said she believes her brother, who sells marijuana, was targeted. Rivera said one gunman went through her brother’s pocket and stole his wallet after the shooting.

“If they didn’t know him, whoever sent them or had the idea... they knew him. It wasn’t just a coincidence that this happened. They knew what they were doing when they came here,” Rivera said.



Kirby police officers are still searching for the gunmen. No arrests have been made.