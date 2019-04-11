SAN ANTONIO — A woman robbed at gunpoint is sharing her frightening story, and it was all caught on camera.

Sylvia said a masked man came up behind her and demanded for her purse. She said he got away with thousands of dollars. It happened on Friday outside of her work called the Lucky Spin, a game room located on Kitty Hawk road in Universal City.

"I just couldn't let go," she said. "I didn't let go of my purse."

The terrifying robbery was caught on a security camera. Sylvia was locking up for the night. On the video, you see her leave with two other people when a man wearing a mask comes up behind her, demanding her purse. However, she didn't let go.

"My children are mad at me, because I didn't let go," she said. "I just couldn't. I mean we were turning around. He had me going. He kept saying, 'I am going to shoot you.'"

Sylvia said there was another man with the robber. Her friend chased after them, and Sylvia said that's when the robber shot his gun. The two suspects took off in a white Suburban.

"I am traumatized right now," she said. "I hope they find them is all I can say."

She said they got away with her brand new purse she just got for her birthday, along with cash and the deposit from the business, which was around $4,000.

"I just hope he is caught soon," she said. "Before he does it to somebody else."

Sylvia said two men with masks also came to the shop the week before, but were scared off. She believes they could be the same people, and says she has received tips that she will be taking to police.

Sylvia does carry a gun, which was in her purse at the time, but it fell out.