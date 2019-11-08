SUGAR LAND, Texas — A woman is dead and a man was taken into custody after a shooting outside a Sugar Land hospital Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. outside of the Courtyard by Marriott at 16740 Creekbend Dr. in Sugar Land. Witnesses say the man and woman were in some sort of struggle when a gun went off, hitting the woman in the head.

Witnesses say the victim was trying to get away from the man before they heard the gunshots.

The man was still at the scene when an officer arrived.

Police say he would not comply with the officer's commands to drop his weapon. The suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire but neither of them were hit or injured.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

CPR was administered to the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Charges against the suspect are now pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

