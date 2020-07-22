Woman critically injured in apparent stabbing, police said

The 26-year-old woman's 2-year-old was unharmed, and asleep in a bedroom at the apartment complex where she was found, according to investigators.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing on the city's east side, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to a call from the Rosillo Creek Apartments, located at 5239 Eisenhauer Road, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a neighbor saw the 26-year-old victim's door open, went to check it out and saw the woman next to the doorway laying in her blood.

Detectives do not believe there was any forced entry. The victim's 2-year-old child, who was unharmed, was found asleep in a bedroom.