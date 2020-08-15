Woman confesses to role in 2007 Universal City murder, according to arrest warrant

Lara Rae Selders told investigators that she drove the car away from the scene where Blasé Wright was killed.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest has been made in a 2007 murder after a suspect confessed, according to an affidavit.

According to an arrest warrant for Lara Rae Selders, a witness in the 2007 murder of Blasé Wright identified her as the driver of the car that drove away from the scene. Selders was listed in the original case file as a person of interest who was never interviewed.

Selders admitted that she was the driver on February 2, 2007, when Wright was killed in an apparent robbery.

Based on her confession, the warrant states that she committed capital murder.