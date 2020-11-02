SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating a heartbreaking double murder scene Tuesday in the Greatwood subdivision.

A woman and child were found shot to death inside a house in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive.

Police initially went to the house to notify the woman about a relative's death in Guadalupe County.

No one answered the door when police arrived, so a family friend with a key let them in. That’s when officers found the bodies of the woman and young boy. The child is believed to be in elementary school.

"It's always a tragedy any time you have a death -- specifically a young kid, so we're going to do everything we can to protect the integrity of this investigation and do everything we can to do a proper investigation," said Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins.

The relative found dead in Guadalupe County took his own life, according to Sugar Land Police spokesman Doug Adolph.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office identified him as 53-year-old Richard James Logan of Sugar Land and said he died from a single gunshot wound.

"Our initial investigation has revealed that Richard Logan's death is related to an ongoing investigation in Sugar Land, Texas," the sheriff said in a statement.

Logan lived in the house with the Greatwood victims but police aren't saying what their relationship was or if the murders and suicide are connected.

Friends say Logan founded a non-profit called Attack Poverty.

He was a former youth and missions pastor at River Pointe Church.

“While we still don’t know many details, we are so sad and shocked to learn of the tragedy involving the Logan family," the church said in a statement. "We ask that everyone pray for the family and friends who are suffering during this time."

